Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.77% of 10x Genomics worth $748,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,494,752 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

