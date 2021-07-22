Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.51. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 25,278 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$417.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

