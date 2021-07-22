Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.58. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$35.17, with a volume of 67,476 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.27.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

