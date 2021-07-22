Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,220.18

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,220.18 ($15.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 68,569 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £664.41 million and a PE ratio of 52.97.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($395.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $339,275.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.