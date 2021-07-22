Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 110595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

