Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

