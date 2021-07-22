Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 6.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

