Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

