Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Sun Country Airlines comprises about 1.0% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 5,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,979. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.