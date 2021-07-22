Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up about 0.6% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,086. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

