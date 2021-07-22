Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Insurance accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Universal Insurance worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 1,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

