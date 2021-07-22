Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 14,750 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 6.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $192.12. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,017. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

