Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,663. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

