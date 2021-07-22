Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of MOV opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

