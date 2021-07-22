Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

