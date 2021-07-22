MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.87 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $731.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

