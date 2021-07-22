Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.

MTL stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. The company had a trading volume of 494,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,462. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.28 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

