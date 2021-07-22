Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.
MTL stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. The company had a trading volume of 494,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,462. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.28 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
