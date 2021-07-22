Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.
TSE MTL traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. 494,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.28 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
