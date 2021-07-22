Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. 494,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.28 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

