MurAll Tops 24-Hour Volume of $287,211.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $287,211.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,837,113,369 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

