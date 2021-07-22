Mushroom Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.74 or 1.00180305 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

