MVL Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $137.88 million and $5.26 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,994,244,799 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.