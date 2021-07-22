MyNeighborAlice Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $102.33 million and approximately $145.31 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00018219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

