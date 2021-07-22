Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 35,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 128,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Myomo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.