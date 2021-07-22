Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 8,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

