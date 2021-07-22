Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Cap of $970,356.73

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $970,356.73 and $27,472.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00140521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.34 or 1.00033381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

