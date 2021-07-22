Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 3.3%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 52,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,146,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.