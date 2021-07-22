Namecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,618.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $5,618.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.90 or 0.01370268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00386979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

