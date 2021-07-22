Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 167,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,686,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

