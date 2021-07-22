Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

