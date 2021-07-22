National Bank Financial Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.52. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

