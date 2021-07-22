National Bank Financial Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.70. The company had a trading volume of 254,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,426. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89. Real Matters has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,002,626.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,233,372.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

