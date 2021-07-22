National Bank Financial Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,078.60.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up C$31.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2,003.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,659.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,014.35.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.