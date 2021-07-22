National Bank Financial Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,946.75.

CSU traded up C$8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,918.09. 16,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,097. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,947.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,824.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

