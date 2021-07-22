National Bank Financial Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.36.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.23. 508,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.32. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$33.01 and a 52-week high of C$109.79.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

