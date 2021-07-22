National Bank Financial Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$128.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.29. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$89.00 and a 52-week high of C$128.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

