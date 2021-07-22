National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 2.2%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

