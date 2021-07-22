National Bankshares Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.82 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

TSE AIF traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$57.79. 54,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,934. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

