National Bankshares Boosts EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.96 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:EXF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.47. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.23 million and a PE ratio of 574.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. EXFO has a 12-month low of C$3.38 and a 12-month high of C$8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36.
About EXFO
