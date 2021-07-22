National Bankshares Boosts EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.96 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:EXF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.47. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.23 million and a PE ratio of 574.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. EXFO has a 12-month low of C$3.38 and a 12-month high of C$8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

