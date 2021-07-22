National Bankshares Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.80 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.64.

DCBO stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$80.00. 32,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,577. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.61. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$34.50 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

