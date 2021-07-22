National Bankshares Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$113.26 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.40.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.92. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.