National Bankshares Raises mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$13.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.32 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

mdf commerce stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,718. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$285.74 million and a P/E ratio of -26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

