National Instruments (NATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.21-$0.35 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.28 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 384.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

