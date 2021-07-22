Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 target price on Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

