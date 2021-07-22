Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.34

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $385,562.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004464 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028585 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,225,106 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.