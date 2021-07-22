Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Up 17%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) shares were up 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEAPF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

