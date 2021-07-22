Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $816,030.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007104 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,071,397 coins and its circulating supply is 17,683,868 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

