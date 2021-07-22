NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $54.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,505. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $988.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.