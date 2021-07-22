NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $31.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 13,685 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $988.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

