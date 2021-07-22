Neurotoken Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,193.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Neurotoken has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $56,193.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neurotoken

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

