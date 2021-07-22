New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.
Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.