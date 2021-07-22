New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

